Bangladesh puts brakes on India after Shafali's fiery knock

A substantial partnership eluded them after a fiery start but India still managed to post a competitive 142 for six against Bangladesh in an ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, here on Monday. Invited to bat, India were off to a flying start with opener Shafali Verma (39 of 17 balls) coming out all guns blazing.

However, the Indian innings never got the impetuous after the departure of the 16-year-old, who produced an entertaining knock in which she hit four sixes and two fours. Attempting another big one, Shafali skied one off veteran Panna Ghosh and was dismissed, caught by wicket-keeper Shamima Sultana. This was after opener Taniya Bhatia (2) was sent back by Salma Khathun.

Shafali turned out to be the best scorer in India's innings. Jemimah Rodrigues played a sedate yet crucial 34-run knock since hard-hitting skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was already dismissed by Ghosh.

With both Shafali and Harmanpreet cooling their heels back in the dug out, India's run-rate took a dip. Jemimah erred in judgement while calling Deepti for a single and was run out.

Richa Ghosh, who replaced Smriti Mandhana in the playing XI, hit two splendid boundaries before holing out to Nahida Akter off Salma Khatun. The slide continued with Deepti Sharma (11) running herself out following a mix up with Veda Krishnamurthy (20 off 11).

Veda though came out with a few blows to help India post a fighting total.

