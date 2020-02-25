Kiren Rijiju inaugurates Khelo India in Leh to promote winter sports

The Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (I/c), Shri Kiren Rijiju has inaugurated the first-ever Khelo India Winter Games in the Union Territory of Ladakh at Leh, Ladakh, Jammu, and Kashmir today. The event, which is first of its kind in India, is being organised to promote winter sports in India and to popularise these games among the youth of the country.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of Khelo India Winter Games, Shri Kiren Rijiju said, "to channelize 20 percent share of youth energy of the world from India, the government is conducting University Games, Youth Games, and Winter Games for the first time under the Khelo India programme. So far 15 thousand students have been identified and under training in various camps. From March 7, J & K Winter games will be conducted in Gulmarg, and I assure an increase in funds for improving the standards and participation in the Winter Games."

The second leg of the Khelo India Winter Games will be held at Kongdori, Gulmarg from 7th till 11th March and will have participants competing in Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snow Boarding, and Snow Shoeing events.

A total of three winter sporting competitions are being held during the Ladakh leg of Khelo India Winter Games, these are – Open Ice Hockey Championship, Figure Skating, Speed Skating. These events will have over 1700 athletes from Leh and Kargil participating during the competition which would be held at Block, District and UT levels during these games.

(With Inputs from PIB)

