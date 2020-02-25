Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miami to host 2021 WBC semis, final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 23:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 23:23 IST
Miami to host 2021 WBC semis, final

The 2021 World Baseball Classic semifinals and finals will take place at Marlins Park in Miami, it was announced Tuesday. The venues for the expanded 20-team competition, scheduled for March 9-23, 2021, also will include two Taiwan sites, Japan's Tokyo Dome and Chase Field in Phoenix.

The 16 teams that participated in the 2017 WBC will be invited to return -- Australia, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, the United States and Venezuela. Four other teams will be determined during qualifying games next month in Tucson, Ariz. The 2021 WBC will begin with four pools of five teams competing in a first-round round-robin format. The top two teams from each pool will advance to two quarterfinal pools, to be held in Tokyo (March 16-17) and Miami (March 19-20). The semifinals and finals will be played at the Miami Marlins' home venue March 21-23.

"Being selected to host all three rounds, including the finals, reaffirms Miami's place as a global destination for all the biggest events, and Marlins Park is the ideal world-class entertainment venue to play host," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a news release. Marlins Park hosted games in each of the last two WBC tournaments.

"The excitement and passion on display in Marlins Park during the last World Baseball Classic showed what we already knew to be true about this market -- that South Florida has an undying love for their heritage and the game of baseball," Jeter said. "We are proud to welcome fans from across the globe to Marlins Park for this event, and we are excited to show off all the new enhancements we have made to the ballpark since the tournament was last played here." The U.S. won the 2017 WBC championship, defeating Puerto Rico 8-0 in the finals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Japan won the first two World Baseball Classics (2006, 2009) and the Dominican Republic prevailed in 2013.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Infosys' 7th global Cyber Defense Center set to open in Indianapolis 

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Congress should not override California privacy law - state attorney gen.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday sent a letter to four top U.S. lawmakers urging them not to pre-empt the states new privacy law with a watered down federal legislation.The California Consumer Privacy Act CCPA, effectiv...

Rs 1 crore looted from dera

Three unidentified men allegedly looted Rs 1 crore from a religious dera on the outskirts of Goindwal town in Punjabs Tarn Taran district, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Jagjit Singh Walia said the loot was reported to the...

UPDATE 7-Thomson Reuters names new CEO, earnings top estimates

Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday it had appointed former Nielsen Holdings Plc president Steve Hasker as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Jim Smith. The parent of Reuters News also announced higher-than-expected fourth-quarter...

UPDATE 6-Italy's coronavirus outbreak spreads south, death toll rises

Italys coronavirus crisis spread south on Tuesday beyond its original epicentre in the north, as the death toll from the worst outbreak in Europe rose to 11 and the number of new cases jumped above 320, officials said.A tourist from Lombard...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020