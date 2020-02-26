Left Menu
MLB notebook: Tommy John surgery for Yanks’ Severino

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 06:27 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 06:16 IST
Representative image

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery, general manager Brian Cashman confirmed Tuesday. The two-time All-Star was shut down last week after experiencing discomfort in his right forearm. He was sent from spring training camp in Tampa, Fla., to New York for medical testing.

Surgery and subsequent rehabilitation would sideline the 26-year-old for the entire 2020 season. Severino made just three starts in 2019 after dealing with injuries to his right rotator cuff and lat muscle. He posted a 1-1 record with a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings in the regular season. In the postseason, he started two games and gave up nine hits and two runs in 8 1/3 innings.

--A New York judge issued a restraining order Monday against a 46-year-old woman who allegedly has been harassing Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner. The woman, Gina Devasahayam, has until Thursday to offer evidence to try to have the order overturned. Devasahayam has said she and Gardner are destined to be together. Gardner, 36, said in court papers he never has met Devasahayam.

Gardner's attorney asked a judge in Bronx, N.Y., on Feb. 13 to issue an order of protection. Security forces at the Yankees' spring training facility in Tampa, Fla., are on the lookout for her and have been told to deny her entry, NJ.com reported last week. --The Atlanta Braves pulled first baseman, Freddie Freeman, from a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins over concerns regarding his inflamed right elbow.

The Braves said Freeman had been "scratched as a precaution." Yonder Alonso replaced him in the lineup. Freeman, 30, was bothered by a right elbow injury late in the 2019 season and postseason. He underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove three fragments and multiple bone spurs from the elbow after the season. Freeman belted 38 home runs in 2019 but didn't hit one in the regular season after Sept. 1.

--The 2021 World Baseball Classic semifinals and finals will take place at Marlins Park in Miami, it was announced. The venues for the expanded 20-team competition, scheduled for March 9-23, 2021, also will include two Taiwan sites, Japan's Tokyo Dome and Chase Field in Phoenix.

The 16 teams that participated in the 2017 WBC will be invited to return -- Australia, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico, the United States, and Venezuela. Four other teams will be determined during qualifying games next month in Tucson, Ariz.

