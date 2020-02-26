Going to take series-decider like knockout game or WC final: Enoch Nkwe

Ahead of the series-decider against Australia, South Africa's assistant coach Enoch Nkwe said that his team is going to take the crucial match like a "knockout game or a World Cup final". "We are going to take it like a knockout game or a World Cup final," ESPNCricinfo quoted Nkwe as saying.

Australia are currently touring South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The visitors claimed a massive 107-run win in the first T20I but the Quinton de Kock-led side won the second match by 12 runs. On the other hand, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada's performance in the T20I series has been disappointing so far as he gave away 45 runs in three overs in the first match.

To this, Nkwe feels that Rabada is about 60-70 per cent to his best and hoping for a good performance from him in the third T20I. "He is working hard. He is about 60-70 per cent to his best. Hopefully, tomorrow he manages to give himself the best chance to be as close as possible to his best but sometimes it does take a while to get going," he said.

The final T20I between South Africa and Australia will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground here on Wednesday. (ANI)

