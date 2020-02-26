KRU Championship final round takes place ahead of top 6 playoffs

The final round of action in the KRU (KRU.co.ke) Championship takes place on Saturday 29 February 2020 ahead of the Top 6 playoffs and while Strathmore Leos, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) and Mean Machine have guaranteed themselves slots in the playoffs, it remains murky...say the least...heading into matchday 16.

USIU Martials, Egerton Wasps, South Coast Pirates and Northern Suburbs are all in with a chance of sealing the final two playoff slots.

Even more interesting is the impending relegation dogfight heading into the final round of league action. Eldoret sides Trojans and Eldoret RFC, Catholic Monks and Mombasa could all join Kisii in next season's third tier KRU Nationwide and will have to put in the performances of their lives to evade the chop.

Fans will certainly be eager to find out how it goes on Saturday.

Expect little or no sentiment at all when the Catholic Monks, currently placed 10th on the log host playoff-chasing Northern Suburbs who sit 5th. Both sides badly want to win. The Monks need to win to retain their KRU Championship status while Suburbs know that victory, as well as other results going in their favor - puts them in the Championship playoffs at their first time of asking.

1997 Enterprise Cup champions Mombasa are just a point and a position from safety. The proud Mombasa side does not want to drop to the regional leagues and must record a win over a Mean Machine side that is already assured of playoff action by virtue of cementing third place.

The action across the Likoni Channel pits South Coast Pirates, currently sitting in 7th playing against runaway leaders Strathmore Leos at Ukunda's St. Joseph's Primary School. The Pirates will need to put in a huge shift and upset the Leos as this is the best way to keep their playoff hopes alive. We can expect the Leos to show up guns blazing, eager to close out the regular season with a 100% record.

Eldoret travels to already relegated Kisii looking to win and secure their Championship status for next season. Will they be able to pull it off or will Kisii end their Championship campaign on a high?

Other fixtures pit UoE Trojans against MMUST while Egerton Wasps host USIU Martials.

(With Inputs from APO)

