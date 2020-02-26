Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC Test ranking: Steve Smith dethrones Kohli to reach top spot

Australia's batsman Steve Smith dethroned Virat Kohli to reach the top spot in the International Cricket Council's latest released Test ranking on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:51 IST
ICC Test ranking: Steve Smith dethrones Kohli to reach top spot
Australian batsman Steve Smith. Image Credit: ANI

Australia's batsman Steve Smith dethroned Virat Kohli to reach the top spot in the International Cricket Council's latest released Test ranking on Wednesday. This is the eighth time that Smith has reached the top spot in Test rankings after first occupying the top position in June 2015.

The 30-year-old Smith currently has 911 points while Indian skipper Kohli is placed on the second position with 906 points. Kohli managed to garner only 21 runs in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. India suffered a 10 wickets loss at the hands of BlackCaps.

Kane Williamson moved one position and reached third place in the Test ranking. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim has risen five places to return to the top 20 after his double-century in Mirpur while captain Mominul Haque has moved up five places to 39th after a score of 132.

New Zealand's Tim Southee and Trent Boult also made gains in the ICC's Test bowlers ranking. Southee has advanced eight spots to take the sixth position, which is his highest since a career-best fifth place in June 2014 while Boult has moved up four slots to take a joint-13th position. Australia' fast bowler Pat Cummins retained the top spot in ICC Test bowling rankings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Greece confirms first coronavirus case

Greece has confirmed its first coronavirus case, the health ministry said on Wednesday.The patient was a 38-year-old Greek woman who had travelled from an area of northern Italy, said Sotiris Tsiodras, a representative of the Ministry of He...

Students hold protest condemning Delhi violence

A group of students of the city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU held protests here on Wednesday condemning the violence in Delhi in which 22 people have died. The students took out a rally and gathered at the main gate of ...

China's economic recovery accelerating, Politburo says

Chinas economic recovery is accelerating but the coronavirus outbreak situation in the epicentres of Hubei province and Wuhan is still dire, the ruling Communist Partys Politburo said on Wednesday, state television reported.China cannot ign...

12th person dies in northern Italy of coronavirus -official

A 12th person has died in northern Italy of coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 374, an increase of more than 50 on the day before, the head of the Civil Protection agency said on Wednesday.Angelo Borrelli told rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020