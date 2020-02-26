Ireland vs Italy Six Nations fixture postponed after Italy coronavirus outbreak

The Irish Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday it has postponed the country's Six Nations fixture against Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, following a recommendation from Irish health authorities.

"The IRFU is perfectly happy to comply with this instruction. We will immediately begin to work with our Six Nations partners to look to reschedule. I would hope to have an update on that in the coming days," IRFU chief executive Philip Browne told reporters after a meeting with the health minister.

The game was scheduled to take place in Dublin on March 7 with thousands of Italian supporters, many from the regions most effected by the outbreak, expected to make the trip.

