South Africa look to ask themselves 'honest questions' after series defeat against Australia

After losing the T20I series at the hands of Australia, South African skipper Quinton de Kock said they will have to have a good look at themselves and ask some "honest questions".

South African skipper Quinton de Kock. Image Credit: ANI

After losing the T20I series at the hands of Australia, South African skipper Quinton de Kock said they will have to have a good look at themselves and ask some "honest questions". "It is just another blowout. Obviously it is not good enough doing it twice in one series. We are going to have to have a good look at ourselves and ask some honest questions," ESPN Cricinfo quoted De Kock as saying.

Australia performed brilliantly in the third T20I and overpowered the hosts as they secured a 97-run victory. After being asked to bat first, the Aaron Finch-led side put up a massive total of 193 runs before bundling South Africa for just 96. Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar both clinched three wickets each in the match to help the visitors dominate South Africa.

Australian spinners, Adam Zampa and Agar, were at their devastating best as they picked 13 wickets combined in the three-match T20I series. Praising the Australian spinners, De Kock said, "I am not in the other batsmen's minds. We have got some really good players of spin. But in saying that their two spinners bowled really well. They did not give much away."

South Africa and Australia will now face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting from February 29. (ANI)

