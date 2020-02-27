Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia don't want to mess 'too much' with their winning formula, says Finch

After the T20I series triumph over South Africa, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said they do not want to mess "too much" with their winning formula and will give opportunities to players who are consistently doing the job for the side.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 09:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 09:24 IST
Australia don't want to mess 'too much' with their winning formula, says Finch
Australian skipper Aaron Finch (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After the T20I series triumph over South Africa, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said they do not want to mess "too much" with their winning formula and will give opportunities to players who are consistently doing the job for the side. "We are always really reluctant to change a winning formula. Obviously, with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) recovering from injury at the moment, that is probably one of those spots there," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Finch as saying.

"But regardless of who is available and who is not, the guys who continually do the job for the side will keep getting opportunities. We have made no secret about that. The winning formula is generally a pretty good one. You do not want to mess with that too much," he said. Australia performed brilliantly in the third T20I and overpowered the hosts as they secured a 97-run victory. After being asked to bat first, the Aaron Finch-led side put up a massive total of 193 runs before bundling out South Africa for just 96.

Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar both clinched three wickets each in the match to help the visitors dominate South Africa. Warner played scintillatingly in the series as he scored two half-centuries and Finch is impressed with the 33-year-old's consistency.

"In this format of the game and probably one-day cricket as well. Davey's been so consistent for such a long time," he said. "I think if you look at his IPL (Indian Premier League) record where he has played the majority of his T20 cricket, it's been super consistent. He is someone that once he gets in and once he is in good form, he is so hard to bowl to because he accesses both sides of the ground. He has got the touch, he has got power. So as soon as you have got guys like that, they can be so hard to stop," Finch said.

Australia and South Africa will now face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting from February 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Overlooked part of foot key to how humans walk, run: Study

The transverse arch, running from side to side along the mid-foot, may be key to how the human feet evolved, and enable us to walk and run, a new study reveals, which may also lead to novel designs for prosthetic and robotic legs. According...

Coronavirus disrupts sports events, affects stadiums' revenue: Fitch

The novel coronavirus has led to postponements or cancellations of various sports events, primarily in the Asia Pacific which will put pressure on affected stadiums revenues, according to Fitch Ratings. We expect the impact on Fitch-rated p...

Wearing hearing aids can improve brain function, says research

Hearing loss can have adverse effects on older people making the quality of life poor. A new research has identified that wearing hearing aids can help to delay cognitive decline and also improve brain function.Generally, cognitive decline ...

Letitia Wright to play double role in thriller 'The Silent Twins'

Black Panther star Letitia Wright will topline Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynskas upcoming thriller The Silent Twins. The film will feature Wright as the real-life identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were locked up in a high-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020