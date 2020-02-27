Sports News Roundup: Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic; Nazaryan aims to follow in father's footsteps and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Wrestling: Bulgaria's Nazaryan aims to follow in father's footsteps

Bulgarian Greco-Roman wrestler Edmond "Eddie" Nazaryan is determined to emulate his father and stand on top of the Olympic Games podium with a gold medal hung around his neck. Earlier this month the baby-faced Eddie won the European title in the non-Olympic 55-kg category in Rome only three weeks after his 18th birthday and on his debut at a senior major championship.

Factbox: Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

ATHLETICS Swimming: CAS to announce the decision in Sun Yang case on Friday

The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) will announce on Friday whether multiple Chinese swimming champion Sun Yang has been found guilty of a doping offense, it said in a statement on Thursday. CAS has to decide whether to accept an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against a decision by world swimming's ruling body FINA to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during an out-of-competition test in September 2018.

MLB names first black, Latino umpire crew chiefs

Major League Baseball achieved historic diversity with its umpiring staff on Thursday, naming Kerwin Danley the first black crew chief and Alfonso Marquez the first Latino-born crew chief. Danley, 58, is a 23-year veteran who has worked two World Series (2008 and 2018).

Shooting: India cancels pre-Olympic base in Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

The Indian shooting federation has dropped Italy as a training venue for its shooters and also canceled plans to set up a pre-Olympic base in South Korea following the coronavirus outbreak, its president told Reuters on Thursday. The coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly 2,800, the majority in China, the source of the outbreak.

NHL roundup: Knights ride Fleury's 61st shutout past Oilers

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves en route to his fifth shutout of the season in leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. It was the 61st career shutout for Fleury, moving him into a tie for 17th place on the NHL's all-time list with Hall of Famer Walter "Turk" Broda. The five shutouts also moved him into a tie with Elvis Merzlikins of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the league lead.

Athletics: British hammer thrower gave four-year ban for 'gone fishing' lie

British hammer thrower Mark Dry has been banned from all sport for four years after falsely claiming he had "gone fishing" to explain why he missed an out-of-competition doping test. A statement on Thursday from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said Dry, 31, was guilty of "tampering with any part of Doping Control".

NBA roundup: Embiid injures shoulder in Sixers' loss

Collin Sexton scored 28 points on Wednesday as the host Cleveland Cavaliers posted a 108-94 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost three-time All-Star center Joel Embiid to a shoulder injury. Larry Nance Jr. collected 13 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Tristan Thompson had 14 and 13, respectively, as the Cavaliers posted their fourth win in five games.

Spring training roundup: Cardinals knock off Astros

Lane Thomas clubbed a two-run homer in the second inning and Justin Williams hit a solo blast later in the frame to help the St. Louis Cardinals posted a 7-5 victory over the host Houston Astros on Wednesday at West Palm Beach, Fla. The Astros tied the score at 3 in the bottom of the third on Alex Bregman's solo shot. St. Louis, using a split squad, countered with four runs in the top of the fifth with Brad Miller delivering the tiebreaking single.

Swimming: CAS clears Italian Magnini of doping, quashes ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has annulled the four-year ban imposed on Filippo Magnini by the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal following an appeal by the retired Italian swimmer. Magnini, a two-times world 100 meters freestyle champion, was banned in November 2018 after being found guilty of "actual or attempted doping" by Italy's National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO).

