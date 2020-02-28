Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arsenal knocked out of Europa League in dying seconds by Olympiakos

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 09:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 09:35 IST
Arsenal knocked out of Europa League in dying seconds by Olympiakos

Paris, Feb 28 (AFP) Youssef El-Arabi scored in the last minute of extra-time as Olympiakos knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League on Thursday on a night when four former European champions were eliminated Ajax, Celtic, Benfica and Porto went out but Manchester United hardly broke sweat after Simon Deli of Brugge conceded a penalty and earned a red card in the 23rd minute at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, last year's losing finalists, had won the first leg of the round of 32 tie 1-0 in Greece Defender Pape Abou Cisse cancelled out that advantage when he headed in a corner after 53 minutes.

Arsenal could not break through and were forced to extra time Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put them back in front with a spectacular flying kick.

However, in the final minute of extra time, Arsenal cleared an Olympiakos corner but were still disorganised when the ball was swung back into the area The cross found El Arabi free in front of goal for an unchallenged shot.

"Very hard, very tough," said Aubameyang. "Their last-minute goal was unlucky for us." At Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes gave United the lead with a penalty after Deli's flying save Odion Ighalo, making his first start, hit his first goal for the club in the 34th minute.

- Tentative Ajax - ================== For the Nigerian, who says United were his childhood club, it was a moment to celebrate, but the emotion was mixed Ighalo lifted his shirt to reveal a picture of his sister Mary Atole who died suddenly at her home in Canada in December. Ighalo also has her name stitched into his boots.

Scott McTominay and Fred, with two late goals, completed the rout Ajax, Champions League semi-finalists last year, kicked off two goals down to Getafe, this season's Liga surprise team, and conceded another after five minutes.

Jaime Mata exploited tentative Ajax defending to spin and drill in a low shot from close range That left the home needed needing to score four, they managed two, the first from young Brazilian Danilo Pereira, with his first for the club, and an own goal when Mathias Olivera deflected a free kick. Getafe held on comfortably.

Copenhagen scored three goals on three shots as they won 3-1 at Celtic, but deserved the victory Jozo Simunovic's weak back pass gave Copenhagen the ball close to goal after 51 minutes and Micheal Santos completed the punishment.

With seven minutes left, Odsonne Edouard levelled with a penalty but as Celtic tried to press, their defence panicked twice in the last five minutes. Pep Biel and Dame N'Doye coolly accepted the gifts to make the aggregate score 4-2 "It just wasn't our day and we're big boys, we can take it on the chin and we've got to make sure we bounce back," said Celtic captain Craig Brown Benfica went out 5-4 on a aggregate after repeatedly throwing away the initiative as they drew 3-3 at home to Romanians Cluj.

Porto subsided 3-1 at home to Bayer Leverkusen to go out 5-2 overall The game between FC Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt was postponed because of a forecast of dangerously high winds and will be played on Friday. (AFP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Have thwarted Amit Shah's plans, says Tejashwi Yadav on resolution against NRC in Bihar

After the Bihar Assembly passed a resolution to not implement NRC and only implement NPR in its 2010 format, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that his party has thwarted the central governments plans to bring NRC.Amit Shah kehte the hum e...

Puel enters Lyon's den for derby under serious pressure

Paris, Feb 28 AFP Lyon are hoping to build on their rousing Champions League win over Juventus this weekend as they face bitter rivals Saint-Etienne, whose coach Claude Puel heads into hostile territory under serious pressure Off the field,...

Experience Commerce, a Cheil Group Company, Redefines the Idea of Modern Workspaces

Agency began operations in its new office from 24th February MUMBAI, Feb. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the agency outgrows its old office and moves to a bigger location, it translates brand belief to behavior. Designs an intelligent workspace...

PM hails talent of Indian scientists on National Science Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the talent and tenacity of Indian scientists on the National Science Day Their innovative zeal and pioneering research has helped India and the world, Modi wrote on Twitter.May Indian science c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020