Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-World Rugby to review transgender policy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 11:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 11:19 IST
Rugby-World Rugby to review transgender policy

World Rugby has said it will review its policies for transgender participation in women's rugby, following a meeting of independent experts in London this week. World Rugby currently follows the International Olympic Committee guidelines that say transgender athletes can compete in women's events if their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per litre for at least 12 months before their first event.

But the sport's governing body has said it recognised the importance of exploring a rugby-specific framework for all by prioritising the welfare of athletes, inclusion and fairness. "As the first of its kind, the workshop was a giant leap forward for rugby and significant in a wider sporting context," World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement https://www.world.rugby/news/563437.

"It's now down to us, under the auspices of the (transgender participation) working group, to take the information forward and inform our policy-making. "While this process will take time, we are committed to delivering a fit-for-purpose policy in the modern sporting and societal landscape, balancing inclusivity, while promoting fairness and welfare."

The inclusion of transgender athletes in elite women's sport has become the subject of controversy, with critics arguing that being born physically male gives an unfair physical advantage even after transition. The multi-disciplinary working group agreed on key issues of the physiological basis of performance differences between men and women and recommended more research in the areas of injury risks, ethical considerations and performance.

"The expert opinions provided us with important guidance that will frame our decision-making regarding updated and fit-for-purpose policies," said former Canada international Araba Chintoh, who is now a psychiatrist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Rolls-Royce reports $1.1 bln operating loss on Trent 1000

Aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce reported a 2019 operating loss of 852 million pounds 1.11 billion, after the cost of tackling durability problems with its Trent 1000 engine eclipsed record engine deliveries and a good after-market performanc...

Exposure to air pollution linked with poor kidney health: Study

Living in areas with higher levels of air pollution is associated with an increased risk of developing kidney diseases, according to a study Researchers from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the US said the findings may be...

'Bumper Hour': Indian batting's test against New Zealand's short ball tactic

Their pride bruised and technique exposed in adverse conditions, Indias famed batting line-up will face its hour of reckoning against a New Zealand pace attack, threatening to be relentless with its short ball tactic in the second Test star...

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi on plea seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Sisodia

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police on a petition seeking registration of FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020