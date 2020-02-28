Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

China’s top swimmer Sun Yang said he was shocked and would appeal after being handed an eight-year ban on Friday for a dope test violation that rules him out of the Tokyo Games. OLYMPICS-2020-WEIGHTLIFTING-TRANSGEND

Transgender weightlifter Hubbard continues Tokyo bid in Australia MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The fairness of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports will be under the microscope in Australia on Sunday when New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard continues her bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-LAL/ Lakers use huge 3rd to crush Warriors

Rajon Rondo scored eight of his 12 points during a third-quarter run-away Thursday night, allowing the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to break open a close game en route to a 116-86 blowout win over the Golden State Warriors. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-DUS-BCS/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Fortuna Duesseldorf v Hertha Berlin Fortuna Duesseldorf play Hertha Berlin in a Bundesliga match.

28 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-OLM/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nimes v Marseille Nimes take on Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1

28 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Leicester City 28 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-FCB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for the second Clasico of the season against Real Madrid. 29 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-FCB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid prepare for the second Clasico of the season against Barcelona. 29 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-IFAB/ Soccer - International Football Association Board AGM

Soccer's lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), will hold it's annual general meeting near Belfast. Video assistant referees (VAR) is expected to be a main topic of discussion. A news conference will follow at the end of the AGM. 29 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

29 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT ATHLETIC

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS (PIX) (TV) Athletics-Russia's suspended federation elects president

Russia's suspended athletics federation names a new president after its head resigned after being provisionally suspended last year for serious anti-doping breaches. 28 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ATHLETICS-USA/MARATHON Athletics-US Olympic marathon

The United States selects the men and women for their Tokyo Olympics marathon teams in special trials on the streets of Atlanta. 29 Feb

CYCLING CYCLING-UAE/ (PIX)

Cycling - UAE Tour Stage seven of the UAE Tour is a 127-kilometre ride from Al Maryah Island to Abu Dhabi.

29 Feb CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX)

Cycling - UCI Track World Championships Berlin's Velodrom hosts the UCI Track World Championships.

29 Feb RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ Rugby - Super Rugby week five

The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrapup after the final match of the round. 29 Feb

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket-New Zealand v India second test The second test between New Zealand and India starts in Christchurch on Feb. 29. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit.

29 Feb CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/

Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup New Zealand v Bangladesh and India v Sri Lanka in Melbourne

29 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-AUS/ (PIX)

Cricket - South Africa v Australia - First ODI South Africa host Australia in the first of three one day internationals in Paarl

29 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-HONDA/ Golf - PGA Tour - Honda Classic third round

Third round coverage from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. 29 Feb

