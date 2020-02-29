Left Menu
Radha Yadav registers career-best bowling figures in T20Is

Indian spinner Radha Yadav on Saturday registered her career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket.

  Melbourne
  Updated: 29-02-2020 11:31 IST
  Created: 29-02-2020 11:31 IST
Radha Yadav registers career-best bowling figures in T20Is
Indian spinner Radha Yadav celebrates with Deepti Sharma after dismissing Sri Lankan batter (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian spinner Radha Yadav on Saturday registered her career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket. She achieved the feat in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

The 19-year-old spinner dismissed Chamari Athapaththu, Hansima Karunaratne, Hasini Perera and Anushka Sanjeewani. Her effort helped India restrict Sri Lanka to just 113/9 in the allotted twenty overs. Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka was not able to create any sort of momentum and were reduced to 48/3 in the ninth over. Umesha Thimashini (2), Harshitha Madavi (12) and Chamari Athapaththu (33) did not stay at the crease for too long.

India capitalised on a strong start with the ball and Radha Yadav came into her own to reduce Sri Lanka to 80/7 in the 16th over. Sri Lanka did not manage to score boundaries in the final overs and as a result, were restricted to under 120. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

