New Zealand comes up with solid reply after make 242

  Christchurch
  Updated: 29-02-2020 12:43 IST
  Created: 29-02-2020 12:26 IST
New Zealand was 63 for none at stumps in response to India's first innings total of 242 on the opening day of the second cricket Test at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday India was steady at 194 for five at tea but lost wickets in quick succession after the play resumed. Pacer Kyle Jamieson triggered the collapse, returning impressive figures of 14-3-45-5.

Tom Latham (27) and Tom Blundell (29) provided the host a solid start. They are trailing by 179 runs Hanuma Vihari top-scored for India with his combative 55 while Prithvi Shaw (54) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54) hit contrasting half-centuries.

Virat Kohli's (3) poor run continued while his deputy Ajikya Rahane (7) also fell cheaply India lost the last five wickets for 48 runs, of which 26 were contributed by last-wicket pair of Mohammed Shami (16) and Jasprit Bumrah (10).

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 242 all out in 63 overs. (H Vihari 55, P Shaw 54, C Pujara 54; Kyle Jamieson 5/45, Tim Southee 2/38) New Zealand 1st innings: 63 for no loss in 23 overs. (T Latham 27 batting, T Bundell 29 batting).

