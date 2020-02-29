India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after spinner Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power India to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Saturday Verma smashed seven fours and a six in her brisk knock as India completed the chase of 114 with 32 balls to spare and enter the semifinals with an all-win record.

Earlier, Radha tore apart the rival batting line up with a career-best four-wicket haul to help India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 113 for nine The left-arm spinner ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up, claiming the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu, in the process.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when opener Umesha Thimashini (2) tried to go for a big shot off a Deepti Sharma delivery but was caught by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the third over Skipper Atapattu (33), who has shined throughout the tournament, continued to attack, hitting five fours and a six. She stitched a 30-run partnership with Harshitha Madavi (12). Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 113/9 in 20 overs (Chamari Atapattu 33; Radha Yadav 4/23) India: 116/3 in 14.4 overs (Shafali Verma 47)..

