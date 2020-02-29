Left Menu
Development News Edition

India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 12:28 IST
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after spinner Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power India to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Saturday Verma smashed seven fours and a six in her brisk knock as India completed the chase of 114 with 32 balls to spare and enter the semifinals with an all-win record.

Earlier, Radha tore apart the rival batting line up with a career-best four-wicket haul to help India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 113 for nine The left-arm spinner ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up, claiming the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu, in the process.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when opener Umesha Thimashini (2) tried to go for a big shot off a Deepti Sharma delivery but was caught by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the third over Skipper Atapattu (33), who has shined throughout the tournament, continued to attack, hitting five fours and a six. She stitched a 30-run partnership with Harshitha Madavi (12). Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 113/9 in 20 overs (Chamari Atapattu 33; Radha Yadav 4/23) India: 116/3 in 14.4 overs (Shafali Verma 47)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

No going back: Bali's Chinese tourists fear virus-hit homeland

Denpasar Indonesia, Feb 29 AFP Hundreds of Chinese tourists on vacation in Bali are scrambling to avoid going home, fearing both infection from the deadly new coronavirus and Beijings handling of the epidemic Concerns over the rapidly-sprea...

Taliban orders halt to attacks in Afghanistan ahead of U.S. agreement

The Taliban ordered all its fighters to refrain from any kind of attack on Saturday ahead of the signing of an agreement with the U.S. diplomats aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan. Today all the Taliban fighters are ordered to refrain f...

Ensuring justice reach all priority of govt: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ensuring that all citizens get benefit and justice is the governments responsibility and also the base of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas. Addressing a public meeting at Samajik Saha...

Russia asks citizens to avoid foreign travel over virus fears

A senior Russian official on Saturday called on citizens of the country to refrain from non-essential travel abroad over fears about the growing number of coronavirus cases internationally. Anna Popova, the head of Russias consumer health w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020