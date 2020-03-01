Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupp wins US marathon trials to secure Tokyo ticket

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 07:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 07:06 IST
Rupp wins US marathon trials to secure Tokyo ticket

New York, Mar 1 (AFP) Galen Rupp stormed to victory at the United States marathon trials to book his fourth consecutive ticket to the Olympic Games The 33-year-old distance runner, the protege of banned coach Alberto Salazar, powered home in 2hr 9min 20sec in blustery conditions in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jacob Riley claimed second place 2:10:02 while the 43-year-old Abdi Abdirahman took third to qualify for Tokyo The Somalia-born Abdirahman will be competing in his fifth Olympics after first competing in the 10,000m at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Rupp, a marathon bronze medallist at the 2016 Olympics and a silver medallist in the 10,000m at the 2012 Games in London, has been troubled by Achilles and foot injuries in recent seasons He underwent surgery in 2018 and last year suffered a blow when long-time coach Salazar was given a four-year ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for doping offenses.

Rupp, who is now coached by Mike Smith, has never failed a doping test and has repeatedly denied using performance-enhancing drugs In the women's race on Saturday, the Kenya-born Aliphine Tuliamuk won in 2:27:23 ahead of Molly Seidel, who was competing in a marathon for the first time.

Sally Kipyego, who won a silver medal for Kenya in the 10,000m at the 2012 Olympics, claimed the third spot Tuliamuk, Seidel and Kipyego's 1-2-3 finish upset the form book, with 2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden, US 10,000m record holder Molly Huddle and Jordan Hasay all missing out. (AFP) ATK ATK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

S Korea reports 376 more coronavirus cases, total 3,526

Seoul, Mar 1 AFP South Korea confirmed 376 more coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national total to 3,526 infections, the largest in the world outside China Nearly 90 per cent of the new cases were in Daegu, the centre of the countrys...

Peace march to pay tribute to those killed in Delhi violence, kin share ordeal

Fifteen victims of Delhi violence, along with their family members, on Saturday took part in a peace march organised by NGO Delhi Peace Forum DPF to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the riots that broke out in northeast district ...

Biden wins South Carolina primary to boost his presidential campaign

Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, giving a big boost to his presidential campaign Biden, 77, scored more than 50 per cent of the total votes counted in the crucial state of South Carolina, where ...

Biden rolls to big projected South Carolina win, buoyed by black voter support

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing projected victory in South Carolinas Democratic primary on Saturday, resurrecting his faltering White House bid and giving the former vice president a chance to presen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020