Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liton ton guides Bangladesh to 321-6 against Zimbabwe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sylhet
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 16:54 IST
Liton ton guides Bangladesh to 321-6 against Zimbabwe

Sylhet (Bangladesh), Mar 1 (AFP) Liton Das struck his second one-day international century to guide Bangladesh to 321-6 in the first one-day international of a three-match series against Zimbabwe in the northeastern city of Sylhet on Sunday Liton hit 126 off 105 balls with 13 fours and two sixes and was involved in a few sizable partnerships as Bangladesh dominated the Zimbabwe bowlers after Mashrafe Murtaza opted to bat first.

Mohammad Mithun hit 50 off 41 balls while Mohammad Saifuddin remained unbeaten on 28 off 16 balls as Bangladesh raced past the 300-run mark before posting their highest score against Zimbabwe Liton and Tamim Iqbal put on 60 runs in the opening stand before debutant all-rounder Wesley Madhevere trapped Tamim in front for 24 for Zimbabwe's first breakthrough.

Liton and Najmul Hossain then added 80 runs for the second but several dismissals slowed their innings as Najmul fell for 29 and Mushfiqur Rahim departed for 19 Liton brought his first hundred since Asia Cup final in 2018 in 95 balls with boundary over mid-wicket off Donald Tiripano before he limped off the ground soon with a muscle cramp.

Mithun and Mahmudullah Riyad (32) added 68 runs for the fourth wicket to set-up the base for a late onslaught Chris Mpofu finished with the highest figures of 2-68 for Zimbabwe. (AFP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports four new cases of coronavirus

Malaysia reported four new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29.All of the new cases were among Malaysian nationals, one of whom had traveled to China while another had traveled recent...

NDA united in Bihar, will win more than 200 seats in assembly polls: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that the ruling NDA is and will remain united in the state, dispelling confusions that had arisen in the wake of his recent meeting with RJDs Tejashwi Yadav followed by some opposition Gr...

UN urges calm amid migrant surge at Turkey-Greece border

The United Nation called Sunday for calm and urged states to refrain from excessive force, as thousands of migrants have flooded to Turkeys border with Greece in a bid to enter the EU The UN refugee agency said it was calling for calm and e...

Researchers find a process to minimise pregnancy-related complications

Researchers have made a breakthrough to minimise the chances of pregnancy-related complications such as miscarriages, preeclampsia and foetal growth restriction. They have discovered a process that contributes to placental implantation duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020