Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mendis, De Silva help Sri Lanka to 307 in third ODI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pallekele
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 18:49 IST
Mendis, De Silva help Sri Lanka to 307 in third ODI

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Mar 1 (AFP) Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva smashed half-centuries as Sri Lanka posted 307 in the third one-day international against West Indies on Sunday Mendis top-scored with 55 while De Silva hit 51 after Sri Lanka -- enjoying an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series -- elected to bat first in Kandy.

Paceman Alzarri Joseph claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out in 50 overs Avishka Fernando and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne gave the hosts a brisk start with a 60-run opening stand before the West Indies struck.

Joseph got Fernando caught behind for 28, and spinner Roston Chase caught and bowled Karunaratne for 44 Kusal Perera, who made 44, and Mendis then rebuilt the innings during their 89-run stand to take the attack to the opposition.

The in-form Mendis, who hit a century in his team's thrashing of West Indies on Wednesday, completed his 17th ODI fifty before falling to Joseph Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell bowled former captain Angelo Mathews for 12, but the rest of the batsmen kept up the charge.

De Silva, who completed his fifty in just 45 balls with a boundary off Jason Holder, and Thisara Perera put on 64 runs for the sixth wicket Joseph broke the stand with the wicket of De Silva and sent T. Perera back to the pavilion for 38, but the damage had already been done. (AFP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Virus fears close down France's Louvre Museum

Paris, Mar 1 AP The spreading coronavirus epidemic shut down Frances Louvre Museum on Sunday, with workers who guard its trove of art works fearful of being contaminated by the museums flow of visitors from around the world We are very worr...

MVA govt like unbreakable wall, says Ajit Pawar

Ruling out any fissures in the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra, senior NCP leader and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday invoked a popular television commercial on unbreakable wall to underline the unity of the rul...

Migration mustn't be seen as a problem, people are free to move from one place to another: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said migration of people from one state to another should not be seen as a problem as he asserted that the nation is one and people are free to move from one place to another The Janata Dal United...

Rajasthan Royals start IPL 2020 preparations with camp in Nagpur

Rajasthan Royals have started their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2020 with a camp here. The camp will take place at the Royal Institute of Sport, Talegaon, from March 2-7. The camp is a part of the teams preparati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020