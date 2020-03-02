SCOREBOARD

New Zealand 2nd Innings: Tom Lathamc Pant b Umesh 52 Tom Blundell b Bumrah 55 Kane Williamson c Rahane b Bumrah 5 Ross Taylor not out 5 Henry Nicholls not out 5 Extras: (b-1, lb-8, nb-1) 9 Total: 132/3 in 36 overs Fall of wickets: 103-1, 112-2, 121-3 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 13-2-39-2, Umesh Yadav 14-3-45-1, Mohammed Shami 3-1-11-0, Ravindra Jadeja 5-0-24-0, Virat Kohli 1-0-4-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.