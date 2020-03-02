SCOREBOARD
New Zealand 2nd Innings: Tom Lathamc Pant b Umesh 52 Tom Blundell b Bumrah 55 Kane Williamson c Rahane b Bumrah 5 Ross Taylor not out 5 Henry Nicholls not out 5 Extras: (b-1, lb-8, nb-1) 9 Total: 132/3 in 36 overs Fall of wickets: 103-1, 112-2, 121-3 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 13-2-39-2, Umesh Yadav 14-3-45-1, Mohammed Shami 3-1-11-0, Ravindra Jadeja 5-0-24-0, Virat Kohli 1-0-4-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Tom Blundell
- Kane Williamson
- Ross Taylor
- Henry Nicholls
- Jasprit Bumrah
- nb
ALSO READ
Ishant will add new dynamic to Indian bowling attack: Ross Taylor
Ability to deal with failures is hallmark of good Test player: Ross Taylor
Me and Virat have similar views on the game: Kane Williamson
India are world-class side with world-class pace attack: Kane Williamson
New Zealand has to be best in all departments to defeat India, says Ross Taylor