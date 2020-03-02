Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's T20 WC: Perry's participation in doubt after suffering a hamstring injury

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry's participation in the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup is in doubt as she suffered a right hamstring injury while fielding during the win over New Zealand at Junction Oval.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:49 IST
Women's T20 WC: Perry's participation in doubt after suffering a hamstring injury
Perry limps off field during New Zealand clash (Photo/T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry's participation in the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup is in doubt as she suffered a right hamstring injury while fielding during the win over New Zealand at Junction Oval. Perry fielded a ball at mid-off and threw in one motion, off-balance, trying to run out New Zealand captain Sophie Devine. She immediately crumpled to the ground clutching her right hamstring, and hobbled off with a significant limp, ESPNcricinfo reported.

She did not field for the remainder of the match and was set to have a scan in Melbourne on Monday night before the team headed to Sydney on Tuesday. Australia skipper Meg Lanning was uncertain of the extent of the injury after the match.

"We're not sure at the moment. It's a hamstring, but what the extent of it is we're not sure. It's really unfortunate for her to have to go off. She's a really tough player and we'll just have to see what pans out over the next couple of days," Lanning said after defeating New Zealand by four runs to proceed to the semifinal. Australia will now face either England or South Africa in the semifinals. India also qualified from Group A along with the hosts while England and the Proteas bagged top-spots in Group B. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak will spread, British PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the country needed to be prepared for the new coronavirus to spread further.I think its very important to stress that this is a problem that is likely to become more significant for t...

Taliban say will resume operations against Afghan forces

Kabul, Mar 2 AFP The Taliban said Monday they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the insurgents and WashingtonThe reduction in violence... ...

FEATURE-Scarred by unrest, Haiti sinks deeper into poverty

Jacquelin Joseph is struggling to re-open his small food and beverage store in the northern Haitian town of Port-de-Paix, months after the country returned to a semblance of normality following violent anti-government protests.The 45-year-o...

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 on Sunday in the Clasico while Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Espanyol and Sevilla moved up to third with a 3-2 win over Osasuna. Here are the talking points from the weekend in La LigaSPAINS FALLEN GIANTS STAY N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020