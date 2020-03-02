Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lampard bemoans Chelsea's injury crisis ahead of Liverpool cup tie

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:50 IST
Soccer-Lampard bemoans Chelsea's injury crisis ahead of Liverpool cup tie

Chelsea's progress has been severely dented this season due to a number of injury setbacks and several senior players will be unavailable for Tuesday's FA Cup fifth round clash with Liverpool, manager Frank Lampard said on Monday. Players such as influential midfielder N'Golo Kante have had a stop-start campaign while others like Antonio Rudiger have either returned from injury recently or been sidelined like winger Christian Pulisic.

"There were a few (injuries) overlapping from last year, which were huge: N'Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Antonio Rudiger. It's been an issue and now we have another bulk," Lampard told reporters when asked why Chelsea have struggled. "There are no fresh returns from the injury list. Andreas Christensen has got a small issue which we are going to give another 24 hours, but probably puts him in out of the game.

"Other than that we have no Tammy Abraham, no Pulisic, no Hudson-Odoi and no Kante." Abraham, who is the club's leading goal scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions, suffered an ankle injury, with Lampard having no update on his return to the side.

"(Abraham) went to Barcelona to get another set of eyes on it," Lampard added. "He came back relatively positive. "Unfortunately he's a bit unwell at the moment so he's been off for a couple of days with a bit of a bug. There's no update, no idea when he'll be back.

"Christian has had a big phase out and is desperate to get back. When (they can return) I'm not giving an answer... I can't see the answer. I'm hoping they might be fit over the next week or two, I just can't say it with clarity." Premier League leaders Liverpool lost their first league game of the season at Watford over the weekend and though Lampard believes it proved they were vulnerable, he said they have still had an "incredible season".

"They've become relatively human but it's one game," Lampard said. "They're a strong team and they've been out on their own this season. "We will have to be at our best. I don't mind playing midweek. The FA Cup is a huge competition. Evening games bring a different atmosphere and playing Liverpool is always big for us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

3 held for cheating by promising ''new series'' Rs 2000 notes

Three persons were arrested from a five-star hotel in Mumbai for allegedly cheating a businessman to the tune of Rs 80 lakh under the pretext of offering him new bank notes of Rs 2000 denomination at half the rate through their money exchna...

Couple commits suicide after killing daughter in Maharashtra

A couple allegedly killed their six-year-old daughter and then committed suicide by hanging at their residence in the Waklan area on Sunday night. The Shil-Daighar police reached the spot after receiving the information.Deputy Police Commis...

Saudi Arabia announces first case of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced its first case of the new coronavirus, the health ministry said, according to the state news agency.The infected person had come from Iran through Bahrain, the report added. ...

Germany, France, UK to give Iran aid to fight coronavirus

Paris, Mar 2 AFP Germany, France and Britain said on Monday that they would be sending emergency equipment to Iran to fight the coronavirus outbreak as well as giving five million euros in financial aidFrance, Germany and the United Kingdom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020