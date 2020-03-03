Left Menu
Tennis-WTA cancels Kunming Open due to coronavirus outbreak

  • Updated: 03-03-2020 08:05 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 08:05 IST
The women's Kunming Open tennis tournament scheduled to begin in April in China's Anning city has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the WTA Tour said on Tuesday. The April 27-May 3 claycourt event, which features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams, is the second 125K series tournament to be cancelled because of the virus after the Xi'an Open which was also scheduled for April.

The flu-like coronavirus has killed over 3,000 people and infected more than 89,000 globally after it originated in China late last year. "This decision has been made in the best interest of our players, tournament and WTA staff and fans. We look forward to competing in Anning in 2021 along with the 2020 WTA events that are scheduled to take place this fall," the WTA said.

Zhengzhou, Jiangxi, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Beijing, Tianjin and Zhuhai are all set to host WTA events in September and October before the top eight women's singles players compete in the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen from Nov. 1-8. "We continue to communicate with medical experts as information evolves on this virus and we will continue to remain vigilant in managing this challenging situation," the WTA said.

