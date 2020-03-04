Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL notebook: Broncos acquire CB Bouye from Jaguars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 07:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 07:45 IST
NFL notebook: Broncos acquire CB Bouye from Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round 2020 draft selection, according to multiple reports. The deal can't officially be consummated until the new league year begins on March 18. Bouye confirmed he was dealt when he spoke to ESPN's Josina Anderson. He said received calls from Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell and Broncos executive vice president John Elway.

Bouye has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $67.5 million deal. He is slated to make $13 million in 2020. The 28-year-old had 65 tackles and one interception last season. He was a Pro Bowl pick for the Jaguars in 2017 when he recorded a career-best six interceptions.

--Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is being featured in the team's secret reveal of its new uniforms planned for April, according to a report by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Saying early in the offseason that "no one knows what the future holds," Beckham underwent surgery in January to repair a core muscle injury that plagued him throughout this season. Those comments fueled speculation that Beckham could be traded just a year after the Browns acquired him from New York.

Beckham went on to dismiss any doubts about leaving Cleveland when he told Cleveland.com, "It's just done. It's time to put it to bed. I'm going to be here. There's nothing more to talk about." --The Los Angeles Chargers are parting ways with veteran wide receiver Travis Benjamin, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

After four seasons with the Chargers and four with the Cleveland Browns, the 30-year-old Benjamin will become a free agent when the league year begins on March 18. Benjamin caught just six passes for 30 yards and no touchdowns in five games in 2019 before landing on injured reserve on Oct. 17 with a quadriceps injury.

--The New York Giants exercised the 2020 option for quarterback Alex Tanney, according to multiple reports. Tanney's salary of $950,000 remains non-guaranteed. He is expected to compete for a backup role behind starter Daniel Jones.

Tanney, 32, Has appeared in two NFL games, completing 11 of 15 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian stores ration toilet paper amid coronavirus panic buying

Australias major grocers put strict limits on purchases of toilet paper on Wednesday after a rush of panic buying related to coronavirus fears emptied shelves, as the country recorded its third case of local transmission of the disease.Aust...

Samsung-Marvell partnership seeks to address 5G market challenges

Samsung Electronics today announced that it is extending its partnership with Marvell on innovative radio unit architectures to address the dramatic compute power required for massive MIMO deployments whilst enhancing its 5G technical capab...

Hong Kong stock exchange tells IPO hopefuls to detail impact of virus -sources

Hong Kongs stock exchange has told companies looking to list in Asias biggest IPO centre to disclose the impact of the coronavirus on their businesses and detail plans to mitigate the effects, three sources with direct knowledge of the matt...

Super Tuesday tally: Biden wins 5 states, Sanders takes 2

Washington, Mar 4 AP Joe Biden scored a series of Super Tuesday victories in key Southern states, building on momentum that has swiftly revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days. Bernie Sanders countered with wins in his h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020