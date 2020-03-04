Left Menu
Development News Edition

DeBrusk, Bruins clip Lightning, 2-1

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 09:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 09:04 IST
DeBrusk, Bruins clip Lightning, 2-1

Boston's Jake DeBrusk scored the game-winning goal in his 200th NHL game Tuesday night, sending the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the host Tampa Bay Lightning in a matchup of the Eastern Conference's top two clubs. Brad Marchand notched his 28th marker, and Torey Krug, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle assisted on goals for Boston, which earned its league-best 42nd victory and has won 14 of 17, including three in a row.

Tuukka Rask stopped 20 of 21 shots to go to 12-3-1 in his last 16 games. Mitchell Stephens scored, and Tyler Johnson and Barclay Goodrow recorded helpers. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy posted 33 saves for the Lightning, who fell to 1-5-1 in their last six games since an 11-game win streak.

The Lightning played their third straight game without captain Steven Stamkos (core muscle surgery), who scored game-winners (one in a shootout) in both previous meetings with Boston this season. The Bruins' forecheck in the first period dictated much of the play and kept the puck around Vasilevskiy.

Marchand, a game-time decision who didn't participate in morning skate due to illness, put the visitors on the board in the frame's final minute. With Boston cycling the puck around the offensive zone, Krug sent a pass from above the right circle through the crease, where the hard-charging Marchand shoved in the puck at 19:05. Yanni Gourde appeared to even it at one in the second when he buried a long blast at 5:24. But Boston quickly challenged the call, and Johnson was ruled offside and the goal overturned.

DeBrusk beat defenseman Zach Bogosian to a loose puck in the neutral zone, fell to the ice, regained his footing and beat Vasilevskiy with a forehand shot on the breakaway at 10:05 of the second to make it 2-0. The goal, DeBrusk's 19th, was his first in 11 games. Stephens found Johnson's rebound after a long shift and whipped in his third goal at 17:28 of the second, but the Bruins outshot the home side 17-5 in the period -- which ended with Boston's Joakim Nordstrom and Gourde in a heated fight and the teams separated at the horn.

Rask stuffed Anthony Cirelli on a breakaway 5:06 into the third, and with Vasilevskiy on the bench with a minute to play, the Bruins held on for their first win in three games (1-1-1) against Tampa Bay this year. The Atlantic Division teams meet for the final time in the regular season Saturday night in Boston.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Biden boom slows Sanders' march on Super Tuesday

With the dramatic winnowing of the Democratic presidential field, the 14 nominating contests held on Tuesday largely came down to a single question Could former Vice President Joe Biden amass enough delegates to slow Senator Bernie Sanders ...

Depressive symptoms during pregnancy can lower child's immunity: Study

A womans mental health during the stage of pregnancy will have a direct influence on the development of the growing childs immune system, a new study has found. The researchers examined health records of 1,043 mother-infant pairs who are pa...

Biden has strong Super Tuesday showing, Sanders captures biggest prize of California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win at least eight large states on Super Tuesday, but Bernie Sanders won the biggest prize of California to set up a long one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination. Biden r...

Strome, Blackhawks pound Ducks to win 3rd straight

Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist, and Patrick Kane and Alex Nylander each had a goal and an assist as the host Chicago Blackhawks earned their third straight victory with a 6-2 rout of the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Chicago bro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020