Sharmila lying seventh in Jabra Ladies in South Africa

  • PTI
  |
  • Johannesburg
  |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 20:39 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 20:09 IST
Three-over after eight holes, Sharmila Nicollet made a superb recovery on the back nine and was lying tied seventh at the end of the first round of the Jabra Ladies Classic on the Sunshine Ladies Tour. Sharmila, who had a Top-10 finish last week fought back from a disappointing front nine to strike a purple patch at the start of the back nine. She bogeyed the third, fourth and eighth and turned in three-over.

She found her rhythm on the back nine with four birdies and one bogey between 10th and 14th and another birdie on 18th as she compiled one-under 71 in the first round. South African golfers occupied the top three spots as Ashleigh Buhai, a three-time winner on Ladies European Tour had eight birdies and an eagle against one bogey in a sizzling nine-under 63. She had five birdies in a row on the back nine of the Glendower Golf Club.

She was four shots ahead of second placed Stacy Bregman and Kesley Nicholas was third at four-under..

