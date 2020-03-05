Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Portugal investigates football money laundering, house of Spain's Casillas targeted

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 00:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 00:53 IST
Soccer-Portugal investigates football money laundering, house of Spain's Casillas targeted

Portuguese authorities searched the house of Spain's 2010 World Cup winning captain Iker Casillas on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering and tax fraud in the world of football. Public prosecutors said authorities, including nearly 200 police officers, carried out 76 searches across the country at houses, football clubs, lawyers and agents' offices.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Casillas said he is "absolutely calm" with respect to the investigations and has "full confidence" in the Portuguese justice system. Casillas wishes that "transparency reaches everyone and every corner of football," the statement read.

The operation, named Out of Play, is investigating alleged tax avoidance in the football business from 2015 onwards. According to the prosecutors, those involved allegedly dodged payments of tax owed to the Portuguese state. Casillas, who led Spain to win Euro 2008 and 2012 as well as the 2010 World Cup, suffered a heart attack in May while training with current club Porto, and has not played since. He returned to training in November.

Portugal's biggest football clubs, including Porto, have already reacted to the investigation. Porto confirmed the club has been the target of searches and will collaborate with the investigation. Last month Casillas announced he would run for president of the Spanish Football Federation when elections are called later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 firms

Sudans central bank on Wednesday announced that the United States had informed Khartoum it was lifting sanctions on 157 Sudanese firms, in line with a policy shift by Washington in late 2017. Central bank governor Badreddine Abdelrahim said...

Coronavirus has spread to nearly all Iran provinces -president

Coronavirus has spread to almost all of Irans provinces but the country will get through the outbreak with a minimum number of deaths, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. This disease is a widespread disease, he said during a Cabine...

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Algeria reported nine new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing to 17 the total number of people tested positive for the virus, the health ministry said.The cases include 16 from the same family in Blida province, some 30 km 20...

U.S. coronavirus death toll rises; New York, Los Angeles region confirm new cases

One more person has died of the new coronavirus in the Seattle area, bringing the fatalities there to 10, health officials said on Wednesday, and new confirmed cases were reported around the two most populous cities in the United States - f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020