Annapolis to honor favorite son Belichick

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 02:10 IST
Bill Belichick has six Super Bowl rings earned as head coach of the New England Patriots, but next week, he will receive some additional hardware: the key to his hometown. Gavin Buckley, the mayor of Annapolis, Md., will present Belichick with the key to the city on March 14 at halftime of the men's lacrosse between host Navy and Johns Hopkins, the Capital Gazette reported.

The 67-year-old Belichick was born in Nashville, Tenn., but raised in Annapolis, where his father, Steve, was a longtime coach and instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy. "I'm very cognizant of recognizing people from this town that go on to achieve great things," Buckley said, per the Capital Gazette. "I feel it's important to let the world know this is a native son whose success story started right here in Annapolis. Growing up in this great city can be a springboard to greatness."

The ceremony has been in the works for more than a year, but schedule conflicts have gotten in the way. But next week, Buckley and Belichick will be joined by athletic director Chet Gladchuk and Vice Admiral Sean Buck, the superintendent of the Naval Academy. "I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Mayor Buckley and the City of Annapolis," Belichick said in a statement. "I would like to thank Admiral Buck and Chet Gladchuk for allowing me to receive the key in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I loved the years I spent growing up in Annapolis and at the Naval Academy and I always look forward to returning. I am proud to be an Annapolitan!"

Belichick graduated from Annapolis High School in 1970. He played both football and lacrosse there. --Field Level Media

