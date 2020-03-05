Australia score 134/5 in Women's T20 World Cup semifinal

Australia made 134 for five against South Africa in the second semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday. Skipper Meg Lanning led from the front with an unbeaten 49 off as many balls.

Nadine de Klerk was the pick of the South Africa bowlers taking three wickets for 19 runs in three overs. Brief scores: Australia 134/5 in 20 overs (Lanning 49 not out; de Klerk 3/19)..

