Flyers' van Riemsdyk (hand) out 4-6 weeks

Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk will be sidelined four-to-six weeks with a broken hand, the team announced Thursday. Van Riesmdyk sustained the injury while blocking a shot Wednesday in the Flyers' 5-2 road win over Washington.

The 30-year-old winger was struck in the right hand by a shot off the stick of Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler midway through the opening period, and he left the game. Van Riemsdyk has recorded 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points in 66 games this season. He has 481 points (247 goals, 234 assists) in 741 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Flyers.

Philadelphia recalled rookie forward Joel Farabee from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League prior to Thursday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Farabee, 20, has seven goals and 13 assists in 49 games for the Flyers this season. He has three goals and an assist in five games for the Phantoms.

--Field Level Media

