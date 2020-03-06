Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nuggets edge Hornets on Murray’s late jumper

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 08:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 08:56 IST
Nuggets edge Hornets on Murray’s late jumper

Jamal Murray's short jumper with 6 seconds remaining gave the Denver Nuggets a 114-112 victory over the host Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night in a dizzying finish. Murray finished with a team-high 18 points as seven Denver players scored in double figures.

Charlotte's Terry Rozier missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. From the four-minute mark to the two-minute mark, there were seven lead changes and a tie.

Then Denver went ahead again on Nikola Jokic's basket. An offensive goaltending call on the Hornets halted the trend of changing leads. Jerami Grant scored on a move in the lane for the Nuggets, but didn't convert a three-point play. The Hornets were ahead again on two Devonte' Graham free throws with 57.4 seconds left. Denver was on top with two Will Barton free throws on the next possession.

Then it was Charlotte's Cody Zeller's turn at the foul line, making 1 of 2 with 31.6 seconds to play to set up the final sequence. Barton finished with 16 points, Monte Morris posted 15, Jokic and Gary Harris each had 14 points and Paul Millsap and Grant scored 11 points apiece.

Graham scored 24 points and PJ Washington had 20 for the Hornets. Rozier (19 points), Willy Hernangomez (14 points) and Zeller (10 points) helped give Charlotte a chance. Graham sparked a second-half surge with nine points in the opening five minutes of the third quarter for the Hornets, who lost for the third straight game in a homestand with one game remaining.

This was another agonizing result, like Tuesday night's one-point setback to the San Antonio Spurs, when Charlotte failed to score on its last possession. The Nuggets took off in the second quarter, building a 60-51 lead by halftime. Denver shot 55.6 percent in the first half.

Denver committed 12 turnovers, an improvement after averaging 17 turnovers a game since the All-Star break. Graham returned to action after a one-game absence because of an ankle injury. He made his 200th 3-point basket of the season in the first half.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Mbappe gives timely reminder of stunning talent as doubts about PSG future re-emerge

Paris, Mar 6 AFP This week has seen new doubts raised about Kylian Mbappes long-term future at Paris Saint-Germain, but the World Cup winner also underlined how vital he is to his club as they prepare for a make-or-break Champions League da...

Maha: Man held for kidnapping toddler in Palghar

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old boy from Khairpada in Vasai town of Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Friday. On March 2, Sunny Singh, who did petty jobs in the locality, allegedly abducted...

Battling Kenin saves match point to make Lyon quarters

Lyon, Mar 6 AFP Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin fought off a match point against world number 174 Jacqueline Cristian to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA event in Lyon on Thursday. Kenin, who had lost her opening matches in both Dub...

Curry still plans on playing for USA in Tokyo Olympics

San Francisco, Mar 6 AFP Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry, returning to the NBA after four months with a broken left hand, said Thursday he still wants to play at the Tokyo Olympics. Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Curry, cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020