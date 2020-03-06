Rugby-Scotland team to face France in Six Nations
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named the following team to face France in their Six Nations clash on Sunday. 15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) - 75 caps
14. Sean Maitland (Saracens) - 47 caps 13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) - 17 caps
12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) - 12 caps 11. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) - 20 caps
10. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) - 19 caps 9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) - 31 caps
8. Nick Haining (Edinburgh) - 2 caps 7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) - 31 caps
6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) - 17 caps 5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) - 41 caps
4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) - 11 caps 3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 28 caps
2. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) - 49 caps 1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) - 6 caps
Substitutes: 16. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) - 36 caps
17. Allan Dell (London Irish) - 31 caps 18. Willem Nel (Edinburgh) - 37 caps
19. Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) - 6 caps 20. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) - 13 caps
21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) - 12 caps 22. Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors) - 27 caps
23. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) - uncapped
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Edinburgh
- Scotland
- France
- Six Nations
- Saracens
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Dazzling Hogg try lights up nervy Scotland win in Italy
Rugby-Dazzling Hogg try lights up nervy Scotland win in Italy
Rugby-Pressure is off Scotland after Italy win, says Townsend
UPDATE 1-Scotland to approve free sanitary products for all women
Scotland to approve free sanitary products for all women