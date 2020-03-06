Left Menu
Liton, Tamim score hundred for Bangladesh in record match

Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal became the first Bangladeshi opening pair to score a hundred each as Bangladesh posted 322-2 against Zimbabwe in the rain-hit third one-day international of a three-match series in Sylhet on Friday. Liton hit 176 off 143 balls, the highest ever ODI innings for Bangladesh, while Tamim stayed unbeaten on 128 off 109 balls as the duo put on a 292-run display in Bangladesh's highest partnership for any wicket.

Striking 16 fours and eight sixes in his third ODI century and second in the series, Liton overtook the record from his opening partner Tamim, who scored 158 runs only in the previous match of the series. The match was reduced to 43-over-a-side when rain halted play after 32.2 overs of Bangladesh's innings, and the opening duo, who were batting on 182 runs during the interruption, added 110 runs before being finally separated.

Liton had his luck to thank for his record innings as he was reprieved in a no-ball on 107 runs and was also dropped on 122 and 144 respectively by Sikandar Raza and Wesley Madhevere. Carl Mumba finally dismissed Liton as Raza took the catch at long-on to end the record partnership, which surpassed Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad's 224 runs during the 2017 Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Cardiff.

Mumba later took the wicket of Mahmudullah (three) and debutant Afif Hossain (seven) to finish with 3-69 as Tamim clubbed seven fours and six sixes to stay unbeaten with his 13th ODI century, his second in as many matches. Liton and Tamim set up the perfect platform for Bangladesh, who have already clinched the series after winning the first two matches, to complete a clean-sweep and give a fitting farewell to their captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

Mashrafe stepped down as the Bangladesh ODI captain on Thursday and was playing his last match in the role, though he kept himself available for selection as a player for future matches.

