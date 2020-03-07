Left Menu
LeVert’s triple-double leads Nets past Spurs

Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@spurs)

Caris LeVert pumped in 27 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and distributed 10 assists to lead seven teammates in double-figure scoring as the host Brooklyn Nets built a huge first-half lead and romped to a 139-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in New York City. The Nets led 41-22 after the first quarter with that output the most by Brooklyn in an opening period this season and never allowed San Antonio to get closer than 15 points the rest of the game. The Nets scored just 79 points in all four quarters in a home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The triple-double was the first in LeVert's four-year career, and he entered the game with just three career dpuble-doubles. Joe Harris added 20 points, with Spencer Dinwiddie and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot totaling 19 points each, Taurean Prince and Chris Chiozza scoring 13 apiece, and DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen tallying 12 points each. Jordan also had 10 rebounds for Brooklyn, which remains in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting, adding nine assists. Trey Lyles and Derrick White added 19 each, Rudy Gay had 15 points, and Keldon Johnson scored 13 for San Antonio, which trails Memphis by 4 games in the race for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Spurs were without center LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed his fifth game in a row with a sore shoulder, as well as backup center Jakob Poeltl (right knee strain).

Brooklyn led by as many as 33 points in the second quarter before the Spurs scored 16 of the final 20 points to cut their deficit to 75-54 at halftime. LeVert scored 15 points in the half to lead all scorers, with Prince totaling 13 and Harris adding 11 for the Nets over the first 24 minutes. Brooklyn outshot the Spurs 53 percent to 43 percent in the half.

DeRozan and Lyles led San Antonio with nine points each in the first two periods. The Spurs got within 15 points on two occasions in the third quarter before Brooklyn righted itself, scoring 45 points in the period the most scored in a quarter against San Antonio this season and took a 120-95 lead into the final period.

