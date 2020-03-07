I am feeling relaxed: Mortaza after securing win in his last ODI as Bangladesh captain

Mashrafe Mortaza is happy after securing a win in his last ODI as Bangladesh captain and said he is feeling relaxed now as there is one less thing to worry about. "Now I am feeling relaxed. There's one less thing to worry about. It was a big responsibility. Usually at this time, some feel good some feel bad. I have mixed feelings too. To be honest, I am happy that I could finish well as a captain. I also ended on a win," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Mortaza as saying.

Bangladesh secured a massive 123-run (DLS method) victory over Zimbabwe in the third ODI on Friday. With this victory, Bangladesh whitewashed Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series. Due to rain, the match was reduced to 43 overs per innings. In the allotted overs, Bangladesh managed to rack up a huge total of 322 runs with the help of Liton Das (176) and Tamim Iqbal's (128*) century.

Mortaza said he was very cautious and did not want to make any mistakes in the match. "Our main focus was winning the game. We planned and thought about the match. We knew that everything would have been spoiled had we lost. We had a big score but I didn't want to make a mistake today," he said.

"When a person announces that something has ended, he is vulnerable to making mistakes. He knows there's no one to answer to afterwards. I was really focused on not making any mistakes. Everyone assumed that this was a straightforward win, but I wanted to finish well," Mortaza added. (ANI)

