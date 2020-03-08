Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golden Knights looking to extend dominance over Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 08:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 08:02 IST
Golden Knights looking to extend dominance over Flames

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to play the second contest of their five-game trip away from home, and the road swing's opener in Canada didn't go as planned. Coach Pete DeBoer's squad suffered its fourth shutout this season -- a 29-save performance by Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck on Friday night -- to put a damper on some excellent play of late by Vegas and remove some momentum during its second-longest stretch of games away from Nevada.

The Golden Knights -- 9-2-0 in their last 11 contests -- will try to regain their form in the province of Alberta on Sunday. They play the Flames in Calgary in a key game between the Pacific Division clubs. The meeting will be the third between the teams, and the results have been lopsided so far.

The Golden Knights registered a 6-2 victory on Oct. 12 in their fifth game of the season and a 6-0 drubbing of the Flames on Nov. 17, also in Vegas -- long before DeBoer stepped behind the Vegas bench. The visitors need an outing in Calgary like the pair months ago.

It was a different story in Manitoba on Friday when Vegas met the Winnipeg Jets for the second time. The home side scored in the first period and added two more tallies before the first period's horn sounded, and the Central Division club eventually cruised to a 4-0 victory. "The game was over in the first period," DeBoer said following the one-sided contest. "The first period was unacceptable, and that's what happens when you're playing desperate teams with great goaltending."

Holding third place in the Pacific by only a slim lead, the Flames continue to ride the red-hot play of dynamic 22-year-old forward Matthew Tkachuk. They trail Vegas by just three points for the top spot in the competitive division. The fourth-year winger most notably made news this season after a few hit-filled exchanges with Oilers power forward Zack Kassian in a Jan. 11 "Battle of Alberta" with Edmonton, but Tkachuk's 200-foot game has spoken for itself so far.

He assisted on all three goals Friday night as the Flames held off the Arizona Coyotes, 3-2, behind tallies from Johnny Gaudreau, TJ Brodie and Mikael Backlund. An energetic player who plays on the edge and pushes Calgary's play and the opposition's buttons, Tkachuk has produced nine points in the last six contests (two goals, seven assists) and has totaled 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in the second-best campaign of his career.

"We need to be comfortable in these types of games," Tkachuk said after Friday's divisional win. "This was a playoff type game -- a four-pointer. This is what it's going to be like coming down the stretch." In the middle of a five-game homestand, the Flames will play nine of their last 13 matches on home ice.

Six of the 13 will be against Pacific competition -- five at home -- and they will face the Golden Knights for the final time on April 2 at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Tierney's quick OT goal sends Senators past Sharks

Chris Tierney scored 35 seconds into overtime as the visiting Ottawa Senators skated to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Anthony Duclair breezed up the right wing before feeding Tierney, who beat Aaron Dell under th...

Cavs hold off Nuggets, sweep season series

Kevin Love scored 27 points, Collin Sexton had 25 and the host Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Denver Nuggets 104-102 on Saturday night. Cedi Osman added 20 points, Tristan Thompson had nine points and 13 rebounds and Matthew Dellavedova had s...

Panthers net three in final period to upend Habs

On a night in which a great goalie was honored, Chris Driedger was pretty good, too, making 33 saves and leading the host Florida Panthers to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Prior to the game, the Panthers retired f...

Lightning outlast Bruins in brawl-filled contest

Andrei Vasilevskiy held on with 35 saves throughout a tumultuous night as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the host Boston Bruins 5-3 Saturday. Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed, and Cedric Paquette and Alex Killorn also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020