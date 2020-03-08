FIDE Women's Grand Prix: Harika loses to Kosteniuk; slips to third spot

Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika went down to former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk in the sixth round of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix chess tournament here to slip to third spot. The Indian no.2 was outmanoeuvred by the Russian in a Berlin defence game in 55 moves late on Saturday.

It was the first loss for Harika in the tournament after two wins and three draws. On the other hand, the win was change in fortunes for Kosteniuk, who had struggled thus far and had lost three straight games. The world no. 9 Harika will face Zhansaya Abdumalik in the seventh round on Monday after a rest day.

Meanwhile, Russia's Alexandra Goryachkina and her compatriot Alena Kashlinskaya moved to joint lead with four points. While Goryachkina was held to a draw by Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk, her countrywoman outplayed France's Marie Sebag in 30 moves.

World champion Ju Wenjun's moderate run continued as she had to settle for a 73-move draw against Swedish veteran Pia Cramling. The Chinese player now has 2.5 points and lies in ninth place. The strong tournament featuring 12 players, including world champion Wenjun, is the third in the series of four Grand Prix from which two with the highest points tally would qualify for the next candidates event.

Results after Round 6: Dronavalli Harika (IND) 3.5 lost to Alexandra Kosteniuk (RUS) 2; Alexandra Goryachkina (RUS) 4 drew with Anna Muzychuk (UKR) 3; Nana Dzagnidze (GEO) 3.5 drew with Mariya Muzychuk (UKR) 3; Ju Wenjun (CHN) 2.5 drew with Pia Cramling (SWE) 3; Alena Kashlinskaya (RUS) 4 beat Marie Sebag (FRA) 2; Antoneta Stefanova (BUL) 2 lost to Zhansaya Abdumalik (KAZ) 3.5..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.