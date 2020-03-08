Smith, Warner congratulate Australia for winning Women's T20 World Cup

Steve Smith and David Warner on Sunday congratulated Australia for their emphatic victory in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final against India. On International Women's Day, Australia women displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win their fifth title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Smith took to Instagram and captioned his post as: "Congratulations @auswomencricket team for another amazing World Cup win. You set the standard for the women's game again and again and should be really proud of your incredible efforts." Warner, on the other hand, lauded the team's 'incredible performance' while congratulating the Meg Lanning-led side.

"Absolutely incredible performance by @auswomencricket what an achievement. Congratulations to all!," Warner wrote on Instagram. After opting to bat first in the decider, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy played knocks of 78 and 75 runs respectively to take Australia's score to 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

During India's chase, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen picked four and three wickets respectively to bundle out India on 99 runs. Before this edition, Australia had won the tournament in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

Also, the final of the tournament between India and Australia witnessed the highest attendance for a women's cricket match globally. 86,174 people attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at MCG. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

