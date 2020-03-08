Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everyone was a little on edge, says Lanning

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:14 IST
Everyone was a little on edge, says Lanning

Meg Lanning on Sunday hailed her team after captaining Australia to their fifth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title here. The skipper has been at the helm for many an Australian success but took that to a new level at the MCG with an 85-run victory over India for their first crown on home soil.

But it was far from an easy journey to the top for Lanning, with a group-stage victory over New Zealand and the semi-final success against South Africa among her most stressful cricket moments. "This tournament was always going to be massive, we had our ups and downs throughout and everything was thrown at us. To be able to come through and have the complete performance on the biggest stage, it's something that's pretty amazing," she was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"The New Zealand game and the semi-final, that's the most nervous and sick I've felt playing cricket. To get through that, coming in to the final, everyone was a little on edge but it just happened." Such was the magnitude of the Melbourne final, Lanning struggled to settle at all prior to the match. Never before has the women's game seen a crowd comparable to the 86,174 that packed into the MCG on the International Women's Day. But the 27-year-old was calm when it mattered the most -- largely thanks to her Australia teammates holding back their own nerves on the big day.

"This day is incredible, we couldn't have dreamed of this. When the organizers said they wanted to get that many people for the Final, I must admit I was a bit skeptical. "But you wanted to be there and be involved. There was such a big build-up, all the outside pressure, and expectation -- we wanted to come and win this tournament but it was something else.

"The way we were able to react and deal with that was testament to the group -- this day is certainly the best of my career so far."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt tries to protect tourism after coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Egypt is rushing to protect its important tourism sector and reassure travellers it is safe to visit after an outbreak of the coronavirus on a cruise ship on the River Nile. Officials said on Saturday the coronavirus had been detected in 45...

Five fresh coronavirus cases surface in Kerala

Five fresh coronavirus cases, including three who evaded screening on return from Italy, were reported in Kerala, prompting the government on Sunday to sound a renewed alert and warn action against those hiding travel history to affected na...

Senior Al-Shabaab commander dies in US strike: Africom

A senior Al-Shabaab commander was killed in a recent US air strike in Somalia, the director of US African Command Africom said Sunday. Bashir Mohamed Mahamoud was a senior operational leader responsible for exporting terror in Somalia as we...

Senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj dies

Former Law minister and senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital here on Sunday evening. He was 83. Bhardwaj breathed his last at the Max Hospital, Saket, where he was admitted since Wednesday due t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020