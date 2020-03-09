Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby Africa Women’s Cup to be hosted in 2020 fantastic news for Boks Women

Kenya, Madagascar, and Uganda will cross paths with one another in the other three matches, with the team accumulating the most log points at the end of the series being crowned the champions.

Rugby Africa Women’s Cup to be hosted in 2020 fantastic news for Boks Women
“We are very excited to participate in the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup again this season,” said Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer. Image Credit: Twitter(@WomenBoks)

In another step up for womens' rugby in South Africa, the Springbok Women celebrated International Women's Day on Sunday with the news that they will defend their Rugby Africa Women's Cup title between May and July, with the tournament featuring a historic first Test match in Madagascar.

This year's Rugby Africa Women's Cup marks the second edition of the tournament, with the Springbok Women set to play three matches – against Uganda on Saturday 30 May in Pretoria; Madagascar on Sunday 28 June in Antananarivo; and Kenya on Friday 3 July in Cape Town. The match venues will be announced at a later stage.

Kenya, Madagascar, and Uganda will cross paths with one another in the other three matches, with the team accumulating the most log points at the end of the series being crowned the champions.

"The announcement that the Rugby Africa Women's Cup will be hosted again this year is fantastic news for the Springbok Women and for the advancement of the women's game in Africa in general," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux, who also serves as Rugby Africa's Secretary-General.

"The growth and improvement of women's rugby are one of our top priorities at SA Rugby, and the fact that World Rugby and Rugby Africa have also placed women's rugby high on their agenda will bode well for the development of the sport worldwide."

Roux added: "I would like to thank World Rugby and Rugby Africa for again placing their faith in us to host two of these significant matches.

"I would also like to congratulate all the women's rugby players on the African continent for their commitment to the game and for doing their bit to contribute to a gender-equal sport."

The Springbok Women won the inaugural Rugby Africa Women's Cup in Brakpan in 2019 – which doubled up as the 2021 Rugby World Cup qualifier – and they won all three matches emphatically to book their place in the international spectacle in New Zealand next year.

The competition format differs this season with the matches being staggered over a longer period across a handful of venues in each of the participating countries in line with Rugby Africa's objective to host the women's event concurrently with the men's tournament. This will see some of the matches in the other countries being played as curtain-raisers to the men's games.

"We are very excited to participate in the Rugby Africa Women's Cup again this season," said Springbok Women's coach Stanley Raubenheimer.

"This is a fitting way for the players to celebrate International Women's Day. Playing our first Test in Madagascar is also thrilling, and I believe it will be a fantastic experience for the players."

Raubenheimer said every opportunity to play a Test match will count with an eye on their preparations for the Rugby World Cup.

"We are determined to improve the standard of our rugby looking ahead to the World Cup and every match we play and training camp we host will be vital in achieving this," said the coach.

"We are currently embarking on a drive to host centralized training sessions within the provinces on a weekly basis and to assist the players individually from a conditioning, training and nutrition perspective. This is with the greater goal of improving their fitness, skills, and understanding of our game plan.

"Essentially the more time we spend together, the better it will be for the team because that is critical to any side's success."

Raubenheimer said there were in the process of trying to arrange further Test matches for the team later in the season.

He also gave a special message to women's players for International Women's Day, saying: "I would like to thank all the women's rugby players in South Africa for their contribution to breaking barriers and showing that rugby is a game for everyone.

"The players I have worked with since taking over the position as Springbok Women's coach have shown without doubt that they are equally dedicated and passionate about the sport as their male counterparts, and it is pleasing that we can celebrate their achievements on a day like International Women's Day."

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Plummeting oil prices knock FTSE 100 to three-year low

Londons FTSE 100 plunged to a three-year low on Monday after oil majors slumped because of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that sent crude crashing about 25, with investors also alarmed about the economic fallout of the coronavi...

South Korea sees lowest new virus infections for 2 weeks

South Korea, which has one of the worlds largest coronavirus totals outside China, on Monday reported its smallest daily rise in cases for two weeks. A total of 248 cases were confirmed on Sunday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and P...

Sudan's prime minister survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt early on Monday targeting his convoy in the capital Khartoum, state television and a cabinet source said. Hamdok, who was appointed to head a transitional government aft...

We demand immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially 3 former J-K CMs: Joint statement by Opposition leaders.

We demand immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially 3 former J-K CMs Joint statement by Opposition leaders....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020