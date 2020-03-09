Arsenal's Torreira set to miss rest of season after fracture

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is unlikely to play again this season after the club confirmed on Monday that his fractured ankle will keep him sidelined for up to 10 weeks. The Uruguay international, 24, was taken off on a stretcher early on during the 2-0 FA Cup win at Portsmouth last week and was later seen leaving Fratton Park on crutches.

The club said on Monday that his "recovery process (is) expected to take between eight to ten weeks". Speaking on Thursday, before the weekend win over West Ham, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta had said he was hoping Torreira would be able to play again this season.

But that now looks highly unlikely given the diagnosis and how long it would take him to get back up to speed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.