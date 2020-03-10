Mets OF Conforto headed back to NY after MRI
Mets right fielder Michael Conforto is returning to New York to meet with team doctors for further evaluation of his injured side. Conforto was hurt on a diving catch, and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said an MRI showed the need for additional tests, per MLB Network.
Conforto left the team's spring training headquarters in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Monday. He has played in 10 spring training games. The 27-year-old had a career-high 33 home runs and 92 RBIs last season.
--Field Level Media
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- MLB
- Port St Lucie
- Fla
ALSO READ
New York confirms first coronavirus case; U.S. ramps up preparations
UPDATE 1-After a Four Seasons breakfast, Harvey Weinstein heads to dank New York jail
Weinstein taken to New York's infamous Rikers jail
Amazon recommends New York, New Jersey employees work from home due to virus
New York state coronavirus cases increases to 105-governor