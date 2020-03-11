Left Menu
Spring training roundup: Phillies beat Twins, Harper exits game

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 11-03-2020 03:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 03:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Phillies)

J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Logan Forsythe also went deep as the Philadelphia Phillies recorded a 5-1 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Clearwater, Fla. Philadelphia's Bryce Harper departed in the first inning after being hit on the left foot with a pitch by Twins right-hander Sean Poppen. Harper said he was fine through a team spokesperson

Royce Lewis homered in the third inning for Minnesota's run. Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

Santiago Espinal hit a two-run homer with none out in the top of the ninth inning as Toronto defeated New York at Tampa, Fla. Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole struck out six and gave up one run and two hits over 3 1/3 innings. Braves 3, Astros (ss) 0

Right-hander Mike Soroka gave up one hit over four innings and Atlanta pushed across three first-inning runs as the Braves blanked visiting Houston at Venice, Fla. George Springer had two of the Astros' five hits. Tigers 4, Pirates 1

C.J. Cron, Jeimer Candelario and Cameron Maybin all slugged solo homers to help Detroit defeat visiting Pittsburgh at Lakeland, Fla. Socrates Brito had an RBI single for the Pirates. Red Sox 3, Cardinals 2

Jantzen Witte stroked a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning to help Boston down visiting St. Louis at Fort Myers, Fla. Brad Miller had a two-run single for the Cardinals. Marlins 3, Nationals 2

Harold Ramirez delivered a tiebreaking single with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning as host Miami edged Washington at Jupiter, Fla. Juan Soto smacked a two-run homer for the Nationals. Mets 7, Astros (ss) 4

Matt Winaker, Jake Hager and Rene Rivera hit run-scoring singles during a three-run eighth inning as visiting New York defeated Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla. Yuli Gurriel and Drew Ferguson homered for the Astros.

