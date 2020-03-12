Left Menu
Blue Jackets, Sharks to play without fans

  Updated: 12-03-2020 06:46 IST
  Created: 12-03-2020 06:46 IST
The Columbus Blue Jackets said Wednesday that they will comply with an upcoming executive order prohibiting mass gatherings in the state of Ohio due to the coronavirus outbreak, beginning with Thursday night's home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. That means the Blue Jackets will be the first NHL team to play a game without fans due to the coronavirus crisis.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that he will issue an order banning spectators from major sporting events. The order not only affects the Blue Jackets but upcoming NCAA Tournament play in Dayton and Cleveland as well as the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. Later on Wednesday, the San Jose Sharks said that all three of their home games scheduled for the remainder of this month will be played as scheduled but would be closed to the public. Earlier in the week, Santa Clara County, Calif., banned mass gatherings.

The games impacted are March 19 vs. Montreal, March 21 vs. Boston, and March 29 vs. Arizona. "Admission to games will be limited to home and visiting club personnel, approved credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials," the Sharks announced in a release.

The policy will also apply to the Sharks' minor league affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda. In Ohio, DeWine held a news conference, in which he said: "There is a new, big, huge risk in your life. You never thought it was coming. I never thought it was coming. But it's here. And you better calculate that risk."

On Tuesday, DeWine recommended that indoor sporting events be "spectator-free, effective immediately" due to the outbreak. DeWine's plea was for only "athletes, parents and others essential to the game" be inside the facility. But the Blue Jackets didn't go along with that recommendation and consulted with the NHL before announcing later Tuesday they would allow fans to attend this week's two home games at Nationwide Arena, the second being Saturday's contest against the Nashville Predators.

This time, Columbus announced that upcoming games will be closed to the general public. The team said admission will be "limited to home and visiting club personnel, credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff and NHL officials." The Blue Jackets have five home games remaining this season.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are aware of Governor DeWine's announcement today that an order prohibiting mass gatherings in the state of Ohio is forthcoming," the team said in a statement. "We have been in contact with the National Hockey League regarding this matter and will abide by the state's mandate," the club said in a release. "The health and well-being of our community is our priority and we appreciate the understanding of our fans, corporate partners and guests under these extraordinary circumstances."

The Blue Jackets said they will work with fans on refunds for affected games. Meanwhile, DeWine said the order is designed to minimize the dangers.

"Every expert has told us that there is a risk in any kind of mass gathering -- the closer you are to other people, the bigger the risk," DeWine said. "You must ask yourself if going to a large gathering is necessary." --Field Level Media

