Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Sports world adjusting to coronavirus crisis

Professional and college sports are attempting to adjust to a rapidly escalating health crisis, with leagues, colleges and public institutions around the world Wednesday announcing cancellations, postponements and changes of venues. The NBA announced that it will suspend the season after Wednesday night's games until further notice as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. Japan must plan for Olympics cancellation risk - ruling party heavyweight

Japan must brainstorm plans for dealing with canceled or postponed Tokyo Olympic Games, even if that is unlikely, said Shigeru Ishiba, a ruling party heavyweight seen as a leading candidate to be the next prime minister. Ishiba, an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said on Wednesday the fate of the Tokyo Olympics was a decision best left to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). He declined to comment on what the best move might be. Factbox: Sports events hit by the coronavirus pandemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the coronavirus outbreak: ITALY Spring training roundup: Nats top Astros as Strasburg deals

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg, the reigning World Series Most Valuable Player, enjoyed his strongest spring outing as his Washington Nationals rallied for a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach, Fla. On the heels of his two victories over Houston in the 2019 World Series, Strasburg went five innings and allowed one run and two hits. He struck out four without a walk. Wrestling: Olympic qualifications in Budapest, Sofia postponed amid coronavirus

The international wrestling governing body, United World Wresting (UWW), said it has postponed the European Olympic qualification and the world "last chance" Olympic qualification due to the coronavirus epidemic. The European qualifier, scheduled for March 19-22 in Budapest, is now likely to take place in mid-May while the world "last chance" qualifier, scheduled for April 30-May 2 in Sofia, is likely to take place at the beginning of June, UWW said in a statement. NBA roundup: Late OKC postponement precedes league shutdown

As the players prepared for tipoff of Wednesday night's game between the Utah Jazz and the host Oklahoma City Thunder, the proceedings were halted quickly. Teams retreated to their locker rooms to a chorus of boos at Chesapeake Energy Arena. About 30 minutes later, it was announced the game would be postponed and scheduled for a later date. Olympics: Early decision needed for any delay, organizing member tells TBS

Any decision to delay the Olympics should be made before May, an organizing committee board member told Japanese broadcaster TBS late on Wednesday, as doubts over the Summer Games may grow with the coronavirus now declared a pandemic. Tokyo 2020 executive board member Haruyuki Takahashi's comments came just hours after its chief, Yoshiro Mori, publicly chided him for remarks he first made to the Wall Street Journal that a delay of one or two years would be the most reasonable option if the coronavirus derailed the Games. NHL roundup: Blues win makeup game at Anaheim

Alex Pietrangelo scored twice as the visiting St. Louis Blues beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 Wednesday night, their 10th victory in 12 games. Zach Sanford also scored for the Blues, and Jake Allen made 26 saves. Jani Hakanpaa scored for the Ducks while Anthony Stolarz stopped 33 of 35 shots. NBA suspends season after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. The test result was reported shortly before the Jazz were due to play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The game was then scrapped. U.S. Soccer apologizes after court filing remarks spark outrage

U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro apologized on Wednesday for language in a court filing made by the federation in a legal dispute with its women's national team over pay equity. The filing said men's national team players had a greater level of responsibility than the women and that their job "requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength".

