Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 torch lit behind closed doors in ancient Olympia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:59 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 torch lit behind closed doors in ancient Olympia

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch was lit by the rays of the sun in ancient Olympia on Thursday to mark the final step towards the July 24-Aug 9 Games, currently in question because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Xanthi Georgiou, in the role of high priestess, used a parabolic mirror in a scaled-down ceremony closed to spectators at the site of the ancient Greek Olympics to ignite the torch and mark the start of a torch relay. The torch will be handed over to Tokyo Games organisers in Athens on March 19. Tokyo Games organisers as well as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have insisted the Games will go ahead as planned amid mounting speculation that they could be cancelled or postponed as the virus spreads rapidly across the globe.

"Nineteen weeks before the opening ceremony of the games we are strengthened in our commitment by many ... organisations around the world taking significant measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus," IOC President Thomas Bach said. "The Tokyo Games are delivered by an all-star, all-Japan team with outstanding support and cooperation on all levels of government," he told a small crowd of invited guest on a sun-drenched morning inside the ancient stadium, nestled in the western Peloponnese.

The ceremony was the first since 1984 to be held without spectators on the grassy slopes of the stadium, and only a few dozen accredited officials were allowed to watch the lighting at the nearby Temple of Hera. The World Health Organization (WHO) described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic for the first time, prompting more countries to announce drastic measures.

U.S. President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe, except for the UK, for 30 days starting Friday, and hard-hit Italy tightened its lockdown. As of Wednesday, Japan had 620 cases and 15 deaths, excluding people on a cruise ship that was quarantined near Yokohama last month, according to the health ministry. Experts say the tally may be deceptively low due to the limited number of tests in Japan compared with many other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Death toll in Iran from coronavirus reaches 429 - health official

Iran on Thursday reported 75 new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, bringing the death toll there to 429.We have identified 1,075 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, meaning that th...

Coronavirus: Madras HC asks BCCI to reply by March 23 on plea regarding cancellation of IPL matches

The Madras High Court on Thursday asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI to reply by March 23 to a plea regarding cancellation of Indian Premier League IPL matches between March 29 and May 24 in the wake of coronavirus outbrea...

WRAPUP 3-Trump stops Europe flights, China says coronavirus could end by June

Travellers scrambled to rebook flights and markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and heightening global alarm over the coronavirus. Howeve...

Anti-CAA stir suspended in wake of communal tension

Coimbatore, Mar 12 PTI In view of the prevailing communal tension for the last one week, the ongoing anti-CAA protest Shaheen Bagh Coimbatore was on Thursday suspended for a week, police said. Nearly 2,000 people, belonging to Muslim commun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020