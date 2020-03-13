Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees' Judge hopeful of swift recovery

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 00:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 00:23 IST
Yankees' Judge hopeful of swift recovery

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge said Thursday he is feeling encouraged about his progress from a cracked right rib. Judge said he was pushing to return quickly but was unable to pinpoint a date.

"I really don't want to put myself in a box and say, 'Hey, middle April,' and answer questions on April 15, 'Hey why aren't you in there?'" Judge told reporters at the team's spring-training facility at Tampa, Fla. His comments were made before MLB's expected announcement that league activities would be put on hold because of the coronavirus.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone informed reporters about Judge's injury last Friday. Judge was itching to get back on the field but the probable delay to the start of the season -- New York was scheduled to begin March 26 against the Baltimore Orioles -- takes the pressure off in one respect.

But Judge indicated getting healthy fast still rates as a major priority. "I'm trying to push the timeline," Judge said. "I want to come back healthy and strong. I don't want to come back and rush it and not be ready for games in October and the rest of the season. I want to be smart about it and get back."

Judge said he won't begin swinging a bat until he undergoes a CT scan that displays the rib has healed. He said he will then "start ramping up." Judge, who turns 28 next month, has yet to play in a spring-training game. He reported discomfort in his shoulder and chest during hitting drills at the start of camp.

Judge hit .272 with 27 homers and 55 RBIs in 102 games last season, and the two-time All-Star has clubbed 110 career homers in 396 games. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

For Trump, grim reality of coronavirus settles in

After weeks of playing down the threat posed by the coronavirus, U.S. President Donald Trump conceded on Thursday that his re-election campaign rallies would have to be suspended, and he stopped shaking hands with foreign dignitaries.Welcom...

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol complex closed to much of the public starting on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a senator from Washington state tested positive for the new coronavirus. Limited access to the Capitol and office buil...

EXPLAINER-What happens if Trump declares coronavirus an emergency?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he may declare the coronavirus pandemic an emergency by invoking a law known as the Stafford Act.The following explains how the Stafford Act works and what powers a declaration would unlock. WHAT...

Trump signs law to prevent U.S. rural telecom carriers from using Huawei network equipment

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Thursday to bar telecom carriers from using U.S. subsidies to purchase network equipment from Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and other companies deemed a national security threat. The law also req...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020