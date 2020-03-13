Yankees' Judge hopeful of swift recovery

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge said Thursday he is feeling encouraged about his progress from a cracked right rib. Judge said he was pushing to return quickly but was unable to pinpoint a date.

"I really don't want to put myself in a box and say, 'Hey, middle April,' and answer questions on April 15, 'Hey why aren't you in there?'" Judge told reporters at the team's spring-training facility at Tampa, Fla. His comments were made before MLB's expected announcement that league activities would be put on hold because of the coronavirus.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone informed reporters about Judge's injury last Friday. Judge was itching to get back on the field but the probable delay to the start of the season -- New York was scheduled to begin March 26 against the Baltimore Orioles -- takes the pressure off in one respect.

But Judge indicated getting healthy fast still rates as a major priority. "I'm trying to push the timeline," Judge said. "I want to come back healthy and strong. I don't want to come back and rush it and not be ready for games in October and the rest of the season. I want to be smart about it and get back."

Judge said he won't begin swinging a bat until he undergoes a CT scan that displays the rib has healed. He said he will then "start ramping up." Judge, who turns 28 next month, has yet to play in a spring-training game. He reported discomfort in his shoulder and chest during hitting drills at the start of camp.

Judge hit .272 with 27 homers and 55 RBIs in 102 games last season, and the two-time All-Star has clubbed 110 career homers in 396 games. --Field Level Media

