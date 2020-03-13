Left Menu
Ex-Redskins TE Reed visiting Seahawks

  Updated: 13-03-2020 02:05 IST
Free-agent tight end Jordan Reed, released last month by the Washington Redskins, is paying a visit to the Seattle Seahawks, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. He is immediately eligible to sign with any team.

Reed didn't play at all in the 2019 regular season after sustaining a concussion during a preseason game on Aug. 22. He was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal. Reed, 29, has been plagued with concussion issues. Published reports say the one last summer was his seventh documented concussion through his college (Florida) and NFL careers.

Reed was close to returning for Week 2 of the 2019 regular season before the symptoms returned. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 14 and released on Feb. 20. The Seahawks have already signed former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen to a one-year, $7 million deal, but 23-year-old Will Dissly is still recovering from an Achilles injury sustained in the sixth game last season, when he made 23 catches for 263 yards and four touchdowns.

Reed served as a potent offensive weapon for the Redskins when he was healthy. He has recorded 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in 65 games (36 starts) since being selected by Washington with a third-round pick in the 2013 draft. Reed's top season was in 2015, when he had career bests of 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns.

