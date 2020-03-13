Left Menu
No human life worth sacrificing for IPL, says KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia

  Rajkot
  Updated: 13-03-2020 22:33 IST
  Created: 13-03-2020 21:27 IST
No human life worth sacrificing for IPL, says KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

"No human life is worth sacrificing for IPL which should not take place if the situation doesn't improve in two-three weeks," said co-owner of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab Ness Wadia following the BCCI's decision to suspend the T20 tournament till April 15 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Wadia, who spoke to the BCCI officials including president Sourav Ganguly on Friday, said the situation has to improve for the IPL to take place.

"There can be no compromise for even one human life. If we cancel the IPL and end up saving one life, it will be worth it. That is my personal opinion. It is better to be safe than sorry," Wadia told PTI. The IPL governing council meets in Mumbai on Saturday to decide the next course of action. Besides the possibility of canceling the event, conducting the IPL without spectators is also an option after April 15. "The first benchmark is April 15. If the situation improves after two-three weeks, it could be reconsidered, if not then IPL should definitely not happen," said Wadia.

Wadia, along with the rest of the franchise owners, will be meeting the IPL officials on Saturday before the governing council meets. The two remaining India-South Africa ODIs in Lucknow and Kolkata were on Friday called off owing to the COVID-19 threat. Sporting events all around the world too continued to go haywire because of the global pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

